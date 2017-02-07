Western Ky. school district cancels classes after flu outbreak - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Western Ky. school district cancels classes after flu outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school district in Western Kentucky canceled classes for two days because of a flu outbreak.

On Friday, 680 children were absent in Muhlenberg County, so the school board canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday. That allowed time for students to recover and custodians to disinfect the schools.

The superintendent says the district lost about $16,000 a day in attendance-based state funding.

