Man convicted after triple fatal crash on Greenbelt Highway sentenced

Michaela Smith, a family member of the victims, weeps in open court as she tells of the loss to her family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man responsible for killing three people in a violent crash learned his fate Tuesday morning.

Nathan Doss, 35, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the violent crash in on Sept. 28, 2014.

Doss pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless homicide, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He killed Gary Miller, Heather Smith and Stevie Smith in the crash.

Doss was speeding on the Greenbelt Highway when he ran a red light and collided with the car the three victims were in.

"The impact of the crash was so violent that I was not able to see my son's body," Chris Miller said while reading his victim's impact statement to the judge in court.

Miller lost his son Gary in the crash.

"My beautiful granddaughter is five," Miller read. "She sees photos of my son Gary and says "that's my daddy, why is he in heaven?" How do I explain why her father is dead when truthfully there is no justification for his death."

Doss will spend 18 years behind bars for his crimes. He apologized in open court.

His actions that day left five children without parents.

Michaela Smith lost her mother, father, and step-father in the crash. She wept in open court as she told the judge the affect Doss' crimes have had on her family.

"You took the most important people from my life," she told Doss.

Later, after the sentencing, Smith said she had mixed feelings about the outcome.

"I don't think 18 years is long enough," Smith said. "He took three people, three innocent people. There's five kids. We don't have our parents and he took that from us. I wish he'd get longer, but this is what I can get, so I'll be happy about what I got."

Prosecutor Kristi Gray says the 18-year sentence was part of an agreement, the maximum possible sentence Doss could have received is 20 years.

"I think in a case where three people died, there's nothing that's going to happen in that courtroom that's going to feel like justice," Gray said.

