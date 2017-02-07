North Carolina woman wants police to take action after daycare w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

North Carolina woman wants police to take action after daycare worker breast-fed her son

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A North Carolina woman says a daycare worker breast-fed her son without her permission.

Kaycee Oxendine is asking police to press charges against the worker after surveillance video showed the worker breastfeeding her 3-month-old son. Oxendine says her child later got sick and was vomiting, leading to a hospital visit.

That employee was later fired, but Oxendine says that's not enough.

"Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick," Oxendine said. "I would hate for any parent, any family to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through."

Police are investigating the incident as misdemeanor child abuse, but no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.