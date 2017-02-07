RAW VIDEO | LMPD Lt. Emily McKinley makes impassioned plea for public to help stop Louisville violence

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lt. Emily McKinley, head of the Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit, didn't mince words Tuesday afternoon when she spoke to the public about recent violence in Louisville.

"We need you all," Lt. McKinley said. "We need help. I don't want to do this again."

Lt. McKinley's comments came after a violent past few days in Louisville. On Monday, police responded after the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside an apartment in the 900 block of Goss Avenue. Days earlier, on Friday, an 18-year-old was shot inside a vehicle at the corner of S. 22nd Street and Grand Avenue and died days later. A six-year-old girl was also shot in the chest, but is expected to survive.

"What are we going to do?" Lt. McKinley asked the media. "I mean, here we are again. We need to nip this in the bud now. I don't want another 2016 record number of homicides. I don't want to be doing this in front of you all as much as I've done it before. We need to work together."

"I've said it before -- how we have this generation of young people, and it's kind of been a trend...you see this trend of this group of young people who have trouble with forgiveness, and trouble with conflict resolution, and trouble with tolerating each other and solving their problems," Lt. McKinley said. "And we've got to work together as a community really, to fix this."

Lt. McKinley pointed to various programs implemented to help curb the violence, including the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and the Pivot to Peace program. She also said that Louisville Metro Police had organized numerous overtime details in violent crime areas, and had gotten several guns off the street.

"I hope that this year is better," she said. "I hope that we find some answers for this family and for the young man's family, and I hope that we...hold some people responsible for this. But you know, I think I read once that if all it took was hope and a wish to get what you want, we would all have a pony. Sometimes it takes a lot of hard work to get what you want -- and it's not easy. Sometimes you've got to do things you don't want to do, and admit things you don't want to admit, and say things you don't want to say. But that's how you get answers and that's how you fix things."

Lt. McKinley said that the two bodies found Monday in the apartment in the 900 block of Goss Avenue -- now identified as 32-year-old Kristi Juric and 44-year-old Sinisa Juric -- had died as a result of an apparent murder suicide.

"It appears that a female had sustained injuries to her head -- it's going to be blunt force trauma to her head -- and a male had sustained what appear to be self-inflicted lacerations to his body," she said. "So at this time, obviously it is a very tragic incident, but I do want to let everybody know that it appears to be domestic related."

Lt. McKinley said the two were married.

As for Friday's shooting at the corner of S. 22nd Street and Grand Avenue, Lt. McKinley said there were two victims involved.

"When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that was kind of wrapped around a telephone pole and had obviously been involved in some sort of accident," she said. "And inside that vehicle, a male was suffering a gunshot wound. Officers also located -- unfortunately -- a six-year-old child, who, she had also suffered a gunshot wound, on the porch of a nearby house."

Lt. McKinley said the man -- an 18-year-old -- died of his injuries Monday.

"The little girl is expected to survive her injuries," Let. McKinley said. "She was shot in the chest, so she sustained pretty significant injuries, but she is expected to survive."

She added that the six-year-old, "was inside of her house. She was sitting on the couch, apparently eating popcorn and watching TV, when a bullet came through her window and hit her in the chest."

"And, again, why?" Lt. McKinley asked. "I don't have an answer for that. I hope to bring some sort of justice and resolution to that, and that's all that we can do as a police department and as a community."

Lt. McKinley said it appears several people were involved in the shooting, as it appears that shots were fired from a vehicle and from the street.

She asked anyone with any information to call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

"We need help," she said. "I don't want to do this again. I hate talking about this. I hate that I have another 18-year-old kid who has lost his life, and another little girl who is in the hospital. So what are we going to do? We're trying -- and we need your help."

