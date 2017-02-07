Fliers promoting white supremacy posted at IU-Bloomington campus - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fliers promoting white supremacy posted at IU-Bloomington campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- White supremacy fliers are posted across Indiana University's Bloomington campus.

The fliers were found Monday on the office doors of minority faculty members.

IU's provost and executive vice president says they were meant to intimidate, scare and provoke anger on campus.

The university says the fliers conflict with its core values and will not be tolerated.

Similar fliers have been reported at other schools.

The FBI and IU officials are investigating.

