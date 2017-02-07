Snow storm doesn't halt Patriots' Super Bowl parade - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Snow storm doesn't halt Patriots' Super Bowl parade

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little now didn't stop the Patriots' party in Boston. 

Hundreds of fans lined the Boston streets Tuesday morning to watch the New England Patriots take their Super Bowl victory lap.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady, teammates and coaches rode in duck boats, which are popular with tourists. 

The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, on Sunday in overtime. 

It's the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl Championship, all in the last 17 years.

