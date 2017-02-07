Legal organizations launch campaign in Frankfort to end hunger - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Legal organizations launch campaign in Frankfort to end hunger

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ending hunger in the Bluegrass state.

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the Legal Food Frenzy campaign during a rally Tuesday morning in Frankfort.

It's a statewide competition that challenges Kentucky law firms, law schools and legal organizations to donate food and money to help families suffering from hunger.

The Kentucky Association of Food Banks believes it's possible to end hunger in the state.

"Hunger is a deeply entrenched problem in Kentucky. One in six adults have no idea where their next meal will come from and the rate is even worse for children," said Tamara Sandberg, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Association of Food Banks.

The campaign hopes to raise 600,000 pounds of food or $150 between March 27 and April 7 for the summer demand.

The organization or firm that raises the most will win the Attorney General's cup.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.