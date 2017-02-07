RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 92-85 win over - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 92-85 win over LSU

Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- After dropping three of their last four games, the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats returned home to Rupp Arena on Tuesday, hoping a sub-.500 LSU team was the cure.

The Tigers were just what UK needed.

After surging to a 16-point halftime lead, the Wildcats got ahead by as many as 25 before a late LSU rally, making the 92-85 final look closer than the game was largely played. 

LSU shot 62 percent in the second half.

Freshman forward Wenyen Gabriel had his best game of the season, finishing with 23 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Malik Monk added 23 points of his own.

Former Louisville commit Antonio Blakeney had 31 points for the Tigers.

Watch head coach John Calipari's full press conference in the video player above.

