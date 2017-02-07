Six newcomers to fill seats on University of Louisville Foundation board

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.More >>
Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.More >>
Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.More >>
Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.More >>
Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.More >>
Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.More >>
Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.More >>
Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.More >>
The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.More >>
The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.More >>
Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.More >>
Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.More >>
The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.More >>
The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.More >>
Stolen credit card numbers used to buy diesel fuel.More >>
Stolen credit card numbers used to buy diesel fuel.More >>
Louisville-area hotels managed to push their average rates for the Kentucky Derby weekend into record territory this year despite more competition and a slight drop in demand for rooms.More >>
Louisville-area hotels managed to push their average rates for the Kentucky Derby weekend into record territory this year despite more competition and a slight drop in demand for rooms.More >>
Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.More >>
Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.More >>
GE Appliances plans to shift production of a hotel-room air conditioner from Louisville Appliance Park to one its four other U.S. factories, but the company said none of the 140 union workers who make the AC units here will be laid off.More >>
GE Appliances plans to shift production of a hotel-room air conditioner from Louisville Appliance Park to one its four other U.S. factories, but the company said none of the 140 union workers who make the AC units here will be laid off.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association plans to formally take responsibility to pay up to $6 million to athletics director Tom Jurich under a deal that former U of L President James Ramsey gave Jurich in 2014 through the U of L Foundation.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association plans to formally take responsibility to pay up to $6 million to athletics director Tom Jurich under a deal that former U of L President James Ramsey gave Jurich in 2014 through the U of L Foundation.More >>
John Schnatter, founder and CEO of Papa John's International, has resigned from the University of Louisville athletics association board.More >>
John Schnatter, founder and CEO of Papa John's International, has resigned from the University of Louisville athletics association board.More >>
Louisville software company Interapt is taking over a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood and planning to grow to about 250 employees over the next few years. Interapt, founded by Ankur Gopal in 2009, will renovate a 22,000-square-foot warehouse at 1226 Rowan Street for its new office, according to a new release from Gov. Matt Bevin.More >>
Louisville software company Interapt is taking over a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood and planning to grow to about 250 employees over the next few years. Interapt, founded by Ankur Gopal in 2009, will renovate a 22,000-square-foot warehouse at 1226 Rowan Street for its new office, according to a new release from Gov. Matt Bevin.More >>
Two weeks since he made explosive comments about the University of Louisville Athletics Association and its director Tom Jurich, Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter rebuffed a horde of reporters who attempted to ask him to elaborate.More >>
Two weeks since he made explosive comments about the University of Louisville Athletics Association and its director Tom Jurich, Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter rebuffed a horde of reporters who attempted to ask him to elaborate.More >>
Nineteen months after Google Fiber first expressed interest in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday that the ultrafast Internet service is coming to the city.More >>
Nineteen months after Google Fiber first expressed interest in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday that the ultrafast Internet service is coming to the city.More >>