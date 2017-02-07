Six newcomers to fill seats on University of Louisville Foundation board

Call Bullitt County Sheriff's Office if you see this truck

Call Bullitt County Sheriff's Office if you see this truck

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

University of Louisville Foundation Chairwoman Diane Medley, left, and U of L board of trustees Chairman J. David Grissom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six Louisville-area business people and financial professionals are set to join the board of directors of the University of Louisville Foundation as the organization continues working to clean up its finances and operations.

The foundation's nominating committee could have tapped some former board members to rejoin the organization, but none of six people put forward Tuesday has served on the board before.

"With a lot of the controversy, we felt like the best bet at this stage was to have a new group," foundation chairwoman Diane Medley said in an interview Tuesday.

The new directors are expected to be installed by the full board at its next meeting later this month. The foundation, a nonprofit that oversees U of L's $715 million endowment, has a 15-person board, including four members of the university's board of trustees.

The nominees are:

• Mike Bowers, chairman of Venminder, Inc.

• Laura Douglas, vice president of corporate responsibility & community affairs at E.ON US, the corporate parent of Louisville Gas & Electric

• Donna Heitzman, a former portfolio manager for New York City-based KKR Prisma Capital

• Tom Meeker, the retired president and CEO of Louisville-based Churchill Downs Inc.

• Earl Reed, founder and chairman of Louisville-based Springstone, Inc.

• Vincent Tyra, corporate advisor to Louisville-based ISCO Industries

Four long-time foundation directors, all of whom were supporters of former U of L and foundation president James Ramsey, resigned between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.