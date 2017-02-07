Six newcomers to fill seats on University of Louisville Foundati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Six newcomers to fill seats on University of Louisville Foundation board

Posted: Updated:
University of Louisville Foundation Chairwoman Diane Medley, left, and U of L board of trustees Chairman J. David Grissom University of Louisville Foundation Chairwoman Diane Medley, left, and U of L board of trustees Chairman J. David Grissom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six Louisville-area business people and financial professionals are set to join the board of directors of the University of Louisville Foundation as the organization continues working to clean up its finances and operations.

The foundation's nominating committee could have tapped some former board members to rejoin the organization, but none of six people put forward Tuesday has served on the board before.

"With a lot of the controversy, we felt like the best bet at this stage was to have a new group," foundation chairwoman Diane Medley said in an interview Tuesday.

The new directors are expected to be installed by the full board at its next meeting later this month. The foundation, a nonprofit that oversees U of L's $715 million endowment, has a 15-person board, including four members of the university's board of trustees. 

The nominees are:

•        Mike Bowers, chairman of Venminder, Inc.

•        Laura Douglas, vice president of corporate responsibility & community affairs at E.ON US, the corporate parent of Louisville Gas & Electric

•        Donna Heitzman, a former portfolio manager for New York City-based KKR Prisma Capital

•        Tom Meeker, the retired president and CEO of Louisville-based Churchill Downs Inc. 

•        Earl Reed, founder and chairman of Louisville-based Springstone, Inc.

•        Vincent Tyra, corporate advisor to Louisville-based ISCO Industries

Four long-time foundation directors, all of whom were supporters of former U of L and foundation president James Ramsey, resigned between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

