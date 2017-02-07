Spectrum says customers can keep Time Warner prices - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Spectrum says customers can keep Time Warner prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Now that Spectrum has taken over Time Warner Cable, some customers have questions on future costs with a different name on the bill.

Spectrum still offers the same internet speeds as Time Warner Cable. The base speed begins at 60 MBPS, and depending on where you live, you could get as fast as 300 MBPS. Some areas may only see as fast as 100MBPS. 

“When we did the Spectrum change over in this area, I think customers really saw it as a positive,” Spectrum spokesperson Michael Pedelty said.

However, some customers are concerned that the change could result in a price increase.

“If customers had a product they liked and price level they were happy with, they could keep it,” Pedelty said. “That didn't change. Customers that wanted to stay with Time Warner Cable product set, they could.”

But how long that will last is unclear.

“We haven't really gotten into that at this point, but at this point customers can stay with what they have or go with Spectrum, if that makes more sense to,” Pedelty said.

Ultimately, the goal is to get everyone over to the Spectrum product.

“What we always try to do is get people in the package most comfortable for them based upon the needs and how they use the services,” Pedelty said.

Assuming an offer from Time Warner Cable doesn’t expire, and the customer doesn’t make any changes, price for services should stay the same.

Spectrum is also planning on adding 20,000 jobs across the country. Some of those will be located in Louisville. 

