Somali family reunites in Louisville after travel ban scare - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Somali family reunites in Louisville after travel ban scare

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From fear and frustration to tears of joy, it was an emotional reunion for a Somali family caught in the middle of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

"I've been here 11 years," said Hodan Sheikhali, who came to the United States from Somalia.

For those 11 years, Sheikhali has been working, saving and planning to bring the rest of her family from Somalia to the states.

"My father passed away when I was young, 4-years old, so I can support my mom and my sisters and my brothers," Sheikhali said.

Several years ago, two of her brothers tried to follow in her footsteps.

"They just wanted to go somewhere like here to get a better life," she said.

But the pursuit of a better life ended tragically on a boat en route to Europe.

"The boat just wasn't good, too many, maybe 500, 1000 people ... one small boat and everybody died," Sheikhali said.

Down but not out, Sheikhali became a U.S. citizen and eventually brought her mother to the states. Three sisters and a niece stayed behind with plans to come later.

"She's working 4 in the morning to 6. Sometimes seven days straight," Sheikhali said of her mother.

The long hours and hard work paid off when the remaining family members made plans to come to the states recently.

"They get their Visa," Sheikhali said. "We were so happy, excited."

But the excitement was short-lived. President Trump's executive order temporarily suspended travel from seven countries, affecting the family reunion. A federal judge eventually blocked the ban and the girls continued the journey.

"They quickly booked the ticket and say, come on, this if your time," said Roodo Abdinasir Muhammad, a 16-year-old twin trying to join her family in the United States.

And then, after years of saving, planning and even a travel ban, the family reunited on Monday at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

"It was like a dream come true," Muhammad said.

It was an emotional reunion that even made the front page of the Washington Post.

"They were all crying," Sheikhali said. "It was happy moment."

Now the plan is for everyone to become citizens and start living the American dream.

"This is the happiest day of our life," Muhammad said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.