Somali family reunites in Louisville after travel ban scare

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Former KSP troopers hired to investigate unsolved crimes in Bardstown

Former KSP troopers hired to investigate unsolved crimes in Bardstown

Call Bullitt County Sheriff's Office if you see this truck

Call Bullitt County Sheriff's Office if you see this truck

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

Flyer circulating at some JCPS schools proclaims 'Fight on Sight Friday'

Flyer circulating at some JCPS schools proclaims 'Fight on Sight Friday'

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

3 killed in head-on crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County

3 killed in head-on crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From fear and frustration to tears of joy, it was an emotional reunion for a Somali family caught in the middle of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

"I've been here 11 years," said Hodan Sheikhali, who came to the United States from Somalia.

For those 11 years, Sheikhali has been working, saving and planning to bring the rest of her family from Somalia to the states.

"My father passed away when I was young, 4-years old, so I can support my mom and my sisters and my brothers," Sheikhali said.

Several years ago, two of her brothers tried to follow in her footsteps.

"They just wanted to go somewhere like here to get a better life," she said.

But the pursuit of a better life ended tragically on a boat en route to Europe.

"The boat just wasn't good, too many, maybe 500, 1000 people ... one small boat and everybody died," Sheikhali said.

Down but not out, Sheikhali became a U.S. citizen and eventually brought her mother to the states. Three sisters and a niece stayed behind with plans to come later.

"She's working 4 in the morning to 6. Sometimes seven days straight," Sheikhali said of her mother.

The long hours and hard work paid off when the remaining family members made plans to come to the states recently.

"They get their Visa," Sheikhali said. "We were so happy, excited."

But the excitement was short-lived. President Trump's executive order temporarily suspended travel from seven countries, affecting the family reunion. A federal judge eventually blocked the ban and the girls continued the journey.

"They quickly booked the ticket and say, come on, this if your time," said Roodo Abdinasir Muhammad, a 16-year-old twin trying to join her family in the United States.

And then, after years of saving, planning and even a travel ban, the family reunited on Monday at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

"It was like a dream come true," Muhammad said.

It was an emotional reunion that even made the front page of the Washington Post.

"They were all crying," Sheikhali said. "It was happy moment."

Now the plan is for everyone to become citizens and start living the American dream.

"This is the happiest day of our life," Muhammad said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.