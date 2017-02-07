20-year-old man arrested after Friday's fatal shooting in Califo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

20-year-old man arrested after Friday's fatal shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has made an arrest after a man was shot and killed last week in the California neighborhood.

Ronald Smith, 20, is charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon after the shooting Friday near 22nd Street and Grand Avenue.

Three days after the shooting, 19-year-old Detez Layfield died of a gunshot wound to the head at University Hospital. A 6-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet in the shooting, but she's expected to be OK.

LMPD says Smith and Layfield were both in a car at the time of the shooting, a car that was reportedly stolen. Smith and Layfield reportedly participated in the shooting together, but further details are unclear.

