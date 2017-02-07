Former Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Greene dies - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Greene dies

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Jefferson County sheriff Jim Greene died Tuesday afternoon at a Louisville hospital, sources told WDRB News.

Greene was a prominent Democrat who rose through the sheriff's department to be first elected as sheriff in 1981.

His terms as sheriff were marked with allegations of political favoritism, sexual harassment and a requirement that employees donate two percent of their paychecks to his campaign fund.

Greene's baliffs often wore kelly green sportcoats and badges in lieu of their official uniforms while on duty at the Hall of Justice.

He resigned in 1993 after federal convictions for mail fraud and tax evasion and served time at a prison camp.

Greene was also a former president of the sheriff's department FOP lodge and owner of The Hitching Post Inn on Fegenbush Lane.

Greene's older brother Joe, the Jefferson County sheriff elected in 1977, died last year.

Ratterman and Sons funeral home on Bardstown Road is expected to announce arrangements Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

