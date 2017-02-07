Urban Leadership Seminar works to increase diversity at Louisville companies

At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell talked for the first time about his decision-making process in leaving the Cardinals to remain in the draft.

At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell talked for the first time about his decision-making process in leaving the Cardinals to remain in the draft.

CRAWFORD | Mitchell was anxious about calling Pitino with his draft decision, but confident he made the right call

CRAWFORD | Mitchell was anxious about calling Pitino with his draft decision, but confident he made the right call

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

Call Bullitt County Sheriff's Office if you see this truck

Call Bullitt County Sheriff's Office if you see this truck

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

The pedestrian says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.

The pedestrian says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.

Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a 26-year-old man wanted in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a 26-year-old man wanted in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

LMPD asking for public's help finding man wanted for murder of 2-year-old girl

LMPD asking for public's help finding man wanted for murder of 2-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A leadership program is trying to help African-American men climb the corporate ladder.

The Louisville Urban League and Mayor Greg Fischer hosted a kickoff reception Tuesday night for the 2017 program. The Urban Leadership Seminar first launched in 2012, providing nine months of management training and mentorship.

“There’s just a lot of preconceived notions about an African-American man that this program has helped to overcome,” said Orlando Wright, an industrial engineer who graduated the program in December.

The Louisville Urban League says the program was created to help increase the number of African-American men in senior management positions.

“It’s woefully low, and we understand that, and rather than just be complaining about it, we’d like to really help and offer solutions,” said Sadiqa Reynolds, President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.

Participants have to apply for the program and be sponsored by their employer. The cost of the seminar is nearly $5,000.

Program graduates hope they can inspire others to success.

“It’s definitely an opportunity for some younger black males that are looking to be in corporate America, an example for them to strive for," said Curtis Evans, a graduate of the program. "There is opportunity, but it does take a lot of work, and this program affords that vision."

The seminar is taking applications through March. Classes begin in April.

The Louisville Urban League also plans to launch a corporate leadership program for African-American women.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.