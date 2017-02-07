Southern Indiana residents complain about brown water: 'It looks - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana residents complain about brown water: 'It looks like water in a third world country'

AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -

Some Scott County, Indiana, residents say the water in their homes is discolored and dirty.

Fresh from the faucet, the water at Philip and Heather Siener's Austin home is brown.

"This is filtered Pepsi water," said Philip Siener, holding up a clear bottle of water. 

"This is what comes out of our sink on a regular basis," he said, holding a light brown water bottle.

"You're scared to brush your teeth, bathe your kids, do laundry," Philip Siener said.

"I've washed his clothes, white clothes," Heather Siener said. "You take them out of the washer, and they're tan."

"About every time I water my garden with it, my plants start dying," Philip Siener said.

"But it's safe to drink," Heather Siener said. "That's what they tell us."

A spokesperson with Stucker Fork Water Utility told WDRB that "nothing is wrong" with the water.

But the Sieners say they still don't buy it. Instead, they spend $50 each month on bottled water to drink, cook, brush their teeth, even bathe their toddlers in.

Dustin Hardin also lives in Austin. He says his water is also discolored.

"I'm not gonna drink that," Hardin said. "It looks like water you'd get somewhere in a third world country."

"You can't take a shower. Can't wash your hands. Can't wash clothes. Anything," he said. "It's just useless."

It's not uncommon for tap water to look slightly brown sometimes because of iron-made water mains and pipes. But Hardin said his family has dealt with this problem for months. 

"They keep claiming, 'It's fixed, we're working on it, we're flushing lines,'" he said. "It may be clean for a day or two, then it's right back to being dirty again."

"Why pay the bill to get dirty water?" he asked. "It makes no sense."

Stucker Fork tests for contaminants 20 times each month and said it hasn't had any bad samples. They released a statement Wednesday night to its customers:

"Crews have informed our officer that lines have been flushed in several areas. All main lines are running clear water. If you currently have discolored water, it is recommended that you flush your service lines for approximately 15-20 minutes. If this does not resolve your issue, please contact our office. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has been in contact with the appropriate personnel. IDEM is expected to be on-site to review the issue and all requests."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media.

