10th annual Four Roses Flower Hour Feb. 10 serves up bourbon and flowers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nanz & Kraft Florists in St. Matthews is hosting the 10th annual Four Roses Flower Hour Friday, February 10th.
It's a special Valentine's Day shopping and bourbon tasting event. Those attending can take care of last minute Valentine's Day shopping while drinking award-winning bourbon and enjoying complimentary hors d'oeuvres.
Four Roses Bourbon Master Distiller Brent Elliott will be making an appearance.
Admission is a suggested $10 cash only donation at the door.
All proceeds from Four Roses Flower Hour benefit the American Heart Association.
Nanz & Kraft created a special Go Red for Women flower arrangement, available for purchase this month in store or online. For each arrangement purchased, $10 will go to the American Heart Association.
The first 100 guests at Four Roses Flower Hour will receive a free gift.
The event will also feature a silent auction featuring items from Four Roses Bourbon, Nanz & Kraft Florists, and more.
Four Roses Flower Hour is February 10th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nanz & Kraft Florists in St. Matthews is located at 141 Breckenridge Lane.
What's the meaning behind the color of roses:
Red: Means love, romance and respect.
White: New relationship, new starts, unity.
Yellow: Friendship, joy, good health.
Pink: Gratitude and appreciation.
Orange: Enthusiasm and passion.
Lavender: Love at first sight.
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.