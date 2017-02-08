10th annual Four Roses Flower Hour Feb. 10 serves up bourbon and flowers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nanz & Kraft Florists in St. Matthews is hosting the 10th annual Four Roses Flower Hour Friday, February 10th.

It's a special Valentine's Day shopping and bourbon tasting event. Those attending can take care of last minute Valentine's Day shopping while drinking award-winning bourbon and enjoying complimentary hors d'oeuvres.

Four Roses Bourbon Master Distiller Brent Elliott will be making an appearance.

Admission is a suggested $10 cash only donation at the door.

All proceeds from Four Roses Flower Hour benefit the American Heart Association.

Nanz & Kraft created a special Go Red for Women flower arrangement, available for purchase this month in store or online. For each arrangement purchased, $10 will go to the American Heart Association.

The first 100 guests at Four Roses Flower Hour will receive a free gift.

The event will also feature a silent auction featuring items from Four Roses Bourbon, Nanz & Kraft Florists, and more.

Four Roses Flower Hour is February 10th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nanz & Kraft Florists in St. Matthews is located at 141 Breckenridge Lane.

What's the meaning behind the color of roses:

Red: Means love, romance and respect.

White: New relationship, new starts, unity.

Yellow: Friendship, joy, good health.

Pink: Gratitude and appreciation.

Orange: Enthusiasm and passion.

Lavender: Love at first sight.

