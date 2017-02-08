Louisville man arrested for allegedly leading police on pursuit after hitting deputy's vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Louisville man authorities say hit a deputy's vehicle, and then fled.

Craig Larmore, 45, was arrested Tuesday in the area of South Hurstbourne Parkway and the Watterson Trail.

According to an arrest report, a deputy was sitting at a red light at Hurstbourne and Bardstown Road. Police say Larmore was heading north on Bardstown Road and turning east onto Hurstbourne when he allegedly hit the deputy's vehicle.

Officials say Larmore "fled the scene at a high rate of speed, running red lights."

Authorities say the deputy turned on his siren, but Larmore refused to stop. Investigators say following a pursuit, Larmore got out of his vehicle at South Hurstbourne and the Watterson Expressway.

Police say Larmore's vehicle "continued to roll into oncoming traffic where it was struck by another vehicle." His vehicle then hit an LG&E pole.

Investigators say Larmore was caught on foot a short time later. According to officials he was in possession of several pipes that are used to smoke meth.

Larmore faces several charges including wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

