Louisville man accused of robbing two businesses - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of robbing two businesses

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he robbed two area businesses.

According to arrest reports, 32-year-old Patrick Jones walked into the Walgreens on Eastern Parkway, near S. Shelby Street, on Sunday evening. Police say he indicated that he had a weapon and demanded business cash. He allegedly drove away in a 1998 tan Toyota after receiving the cash.

The next day, on Monday, Feb. 6, he allegedly walked into the Subway on Preston Highway, near the Kentucky Exposition Center, and did the same, driving away in the same vehicle.

He was arrested early Tuesday morning by Louisville Metro Police, and charged with two counts of first degree robbery.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.