Jury finds former Bullitt County Sheriff's Detective Lynn Hunt not guilty of misdemeanor

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Former Bullitt County Sheriff’s Detective Lynn Hunt has been acquitted by a jury of a misdemeanor charge.

A Bullitt District Court jury on Tuesday found Hunt not guilty of unlawful access to a computer. She had been charged in November 2015 after allegedly accessing files without permission while she was suspended from the department.

Hunt, who was the lead detective in several high-profile investigations before being fired in July 2015, has a pending wrongful termination lawsuit against the sheriff's department. She declined to comment on Wednesday.

Hunt was fired for violating several department policies, including lying to investigators, according to her termination letter included in the lawsuit.

Sheriff David Greenwell ordered an investigation into Hunt for “continuing a relationship with a known target of a federal drug investigation after being told” the person was the target of a criminal investigation."

The person who was under investigation, according to court records, was former Bullitt Special Deputy Chris Mattingly, who has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than a ton of marijuana.

In addition, after she had been suspended, Hunt allegedly tried to access body camera video downloaded by her husband, former Bullitt Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Corder, according to her termination letter. 

Hunt was the lead investigator for both the Stanley Dishon case as well as the investigation into former Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Julius Hatfield. Dishon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his niece, Jessica Dishon, in 1999 as well as sexual abuse of several family members.

Hatfield was accused of misappropriating taxpayer dollars during his term as fire chief of the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department.

