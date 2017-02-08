Suspect accused of shooting Louisville man and 6-year-old pleads - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect accused of shooting Louisville man and 6-year-old pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect charged with killing a man and shooting a 5-year-old girl pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday morning.

Police say 20-year-old Ronald Smith shot two people, one of whom died. He was arraigned in Jefferson County District Court today. Smith faces charges including murder, assault, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from an incident Friday in which officials say he shot 19-year-old Detez Layfield, near S. 22nd Street and Grand Avenue. Layfield died three days later at the hospital.

Police say the six-year-old girl was sitting on her couch, eating popcorn, when a stray bullet hit her in the chest. She was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Smith's bond is set at $100,000. Prosecutors asked a judge to raise it, but the request was denied.

Smith isn't allowed to talk to the victim's family members. He's scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.