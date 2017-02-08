Suspect accused of shooting Louisville man and 6-year-old pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect charged with killing a man and shooting a 5-year-old girl pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday morning.

Police say 20-year-old Ronald Smith shot two people, one of whom died. He was arraigned in Jefferson County District Court today. Smith faces charges including murder, assault, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from an incident Friday in which officials say he shot 19-year-old Detez Layfield, near S. 22nd Street and Grand Avenue. Layfield died three days later at the hospital.

Police say the six-year-old girl was sitting on her couch, eating popcorn, when a stray bullet hit her in the chest. She was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Smith's bond is set at $100,000. Prosecutors asked a judge to raise it, but the request was denied.

Smith isn't allowed to talk to the victim's family members. He's scheduled to appear in court later this month.

