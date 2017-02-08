Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Concerns about mojo for U of L, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Concerns about mojo for U of L, UK & IU, Final thoughts about Super Bowl

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is down for the count.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford had all the major bases covered. Combine that with awesome questions and comments from viewers and you get one amazing chat.

Here's a quick look at what came up in this week's chat:

  • Will Louisville be able to regain its mojo after its loss at Virginia?
  • Did Kentucky regain its mojo against LSU Tuesday night?
  • Does Indiana have any opportunity to find some mojo?
  • Final thoughts about this year's Super Bowl

You can see the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Remember the live chat awaits your participation every Wednesday morning starting at 10:30!

