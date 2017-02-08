SLIDESHOW | Ford unveils 'new and improved' 2018 Expedition - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Posted: Updated:

NOTE: Images were provided by Communicare, a public relations firm that represents Ford Motor Company.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "new and improved" Ford Expedition will soon roll off the assembly line in Louisville.  

The 2018 model was just unveiled.

Ford says the brand new Expedition will offer more driver assist technology than any other full-size SUV. The Expedition is built at the Kentucky Truck Plant on Chamberlain Lane. 

The new models will arrive on car lots in the Fall. 

