Grimes: no evidence of voter fraud in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WDRB) -- Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes calls claims of voter fraud in Kentucky "irresponsible and unfounded."

Five U.S. representatives sent a letter to Grimes and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear asking for evidence of voter fraud from the November election.

They wanted names, dates, and polling locations of instances where someone voted illegally.

Grimes responded with her own letter and said none of the 120 counties in Kentucky have any evidence of someone voting who wasn't allowed.

