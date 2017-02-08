IT consulting firm bringing 30 jobs to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday that Coastal Cloud, an IT company, is moving to Louisville.

It's expected to bring 30 new jobs to the city over the next two years. Coastal Cloud is an IT consulting company that provides business software services for its clients.

The company hopes to bring state-of-the-art technology to businesses in the Midwest.

"These are exactly the kind of jobs that we're looking for here in our city," Fischer said. "They're knowledge jobs, they're 21st century jobs. "It's important for us as a city to support these jobs and provide the workforce as well."

Coastal Cloud is working to expand across the region. It is also opening offices in Cincinnati, Lexington, and Nashville.

