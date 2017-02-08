CRAWFORD | Snider cleared to return to practice, could return Saturday against Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville junior point guard Quentin Snider has been cleared to resume practicing with the team, the school confirmed Wednesday morning.

Snider suffered a strained hip flexor in Louisville's 78-69 victory over Duke on Jan. 14 and has not played or practiced since. Pitino said last Friday that Snider was "possible, not probable" for Saturday's 2 p.m. home game against Miami at the KFC Yum! Center.

In his absence, Louisville has won four out of six games, with the only losses coming at Virginia and Florida State.

Snider was averaging 12.1 points and a team-best four assists per game at the time of his injury, and had been even better in ACC play. In the three games prior to his injury, Snider averaged 15.7 points and 6.0 assists. He had hit 12-of-24 three-pointers in his five ACC games (.500). He is third in the ACC and 29th

nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.88).

He was the USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week and ACC Player of the Week for games from Dec. 19-25, after scoring a career-high 21 points in a victory over Kentucky.

