Kentucky lawmaker files bill allowing those with permits to carry guns on school campuses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker filled a bill Tuesday that would allow those with valid concealed deadly weapons licenses or temporary permits to carry concealed weapons on school campuses.

Rep. Tim Moore, a Republican from Elizabethtown, filed House Bill 249, which would amend the state's current law, stating that the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property a felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine to include the following exceptions:

An adult on property owned or controlled by a public school who holds a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon

A publicly funded college, university, or post-secondary education facility shall not restrict the carrying or possession of a deadly weapon on any property owned or controlled by the institution by a person who holds a valid concealed deadly weapon license

The bill would also amend the law to allow those with permits to carry concealed deadly weapons in buildings controlled by state and local government, except courtrooms and detention facilities, as well as in meetings of the General Assembly.

