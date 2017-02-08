Kentucky lawmaker files bill allowing those with permits to carr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky lawmaker files bill allowing those with permits to carry guns on school campuses

Posted: Updated:
WDRB file photo WDRB file photo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker filled a bill Tuesday that would allow those with valid concealed deadly weapons licenses or temporary permits to carry concealed weapons on school campuses.

Rep. Tim Moore, a Republican from Elizabethtown, filed House Bill 249, which would amend the state's current law, stating that the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property a felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine to include the following exceptions:

  • An adult on property owned or controlled by a public school who holds a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon 
  • A publicly funded college, university, or post-secondary education facility shall not restrict the carrying or possession of a deadly weapon on any property owned or controlled by the institution by a person who holds a valid concealed deadly weapon license 

The bill would also amend the law to allow those with permits to carry concealed deadly weapons in buildings controlled by state and local government, except courtrooms and detention facilities, as well as in meetings of the General Assembly.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.