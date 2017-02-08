Western High assistant principal charged with assaulting student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An assistant principal at Western High School has been charged with assaulting a student.

Brian Raho, 35, was charged with fourth-degree assault as a result of the incident, which happened on Feb. 2 at the school, located on Rockford Lane.

According to a police citation, Rhonda Rattler, the school's resource officer, was in the assistant principal's office when a student was being restrained by school security and another school official after he had been in an altercation with another student.

Rattler stated she witnessed Raho come into the office behind her and "kick the student several times in his rear end with aggressive force."

The citation says the student complained of feeling sore, but did not need medical attention. It also states that a report was filed with Child Protective Services.

Jennifer Brislin, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, said the district is conducting an internal investigation and that Raho has been reassigned to non-student contact duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

Raho is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 23.

