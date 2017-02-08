Crews respond to fire at Campbellsville University - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews respond to fire at Campbellsville University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews responded to a fire on the campus of Campbellsville University.

Otto Tennant, the school's Vice President of Finance and Administration, tells WDRB the fire happened in the H & W Ronnie Hord Fieldhouse. The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Tennant says the structure is a one-story building with some locker rooms for the soccer team, coaches' offices and a study area. He also said the fire may have started in the laundry room.

University spokesperson Drew Tucker says the fire was discovered by two soccer coaches.

In a statement, Campbellsville University President Dr. Michael V. Carter said, “Student safety was our number one concern. Luckily we had two coaches who discovered the fire and made sure no one was in the building. Our maintenance and facilities crew arrived quickly to turn off the gas, electric and other utilities. We’re thankful no one was hurt.”

“It’s a sad thing. This has been a great building for this university for a long time. We had people in this community come over to watch games here, and at one time it was married student housing," Athletic Director Rusty Hollingsworth said in a released statement. “I’d like to say thank you to everybody who made the area as safe of an environment as they could with the fire, and a special thanks to Taylor County’s Fire Department for arriving and extinguishing the fire quickly,” Hollingsworth also said.

Authorities say it appears the damage is mostly from smoke, although the fire did come through the roof above the laundry room.

No injuries have been reported. The fire is not affecting afternoon or evening classes and they are going on as scheduled.

Officials will return to the site Thursday to examine the extent of the damage and search for a cause.

