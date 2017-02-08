Records: Gov. Matt Bevin failed to pay 2016 taxes on Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Records: Gov. Matt Bevin failed to pay 2016 taxes on Louisville home

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Gov. Matt Bevin and his wife, Glenna, failed to pay the 2016 property taxes on their $700,000 house in the Cherokee Gardens neighborhood of Louisville, according to records from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The $9,157.05 bill was due Dec. 31 and remains unpaid as of Wednesday, Sheriff’s Office chief financial officer Terri Geraghty confirmed to WDRB.

With late fees and penalties, the Bevins now owe $11,080.03, Geraghty confirmed.

The governor’s spokespeople did not immediately respond to a phone call and email on Wednesday.

Bevin, a businessman who was elected in 2015, and his wife bought the 3,500-square-foot home at 531 Barberry Lane in 1999 for $660,000, according to property records. The home is assessed at $699,920 for tax purposes.

Jefferson County Public Schools is the biggest recipient of local property tax revenue, and about $5,000 of the Bevins’ original $9,157 bill is owed to JCPS, according to WDRB calculations. Louisville Metro government and the state also get a portion of the bill.

The Sheriff’s office handles the billing- on behalf of those taxing districts.

Property owners are required to pay the bill – which is mailed in November -- by Dec. 31 each year.

Sheriff’s records show the Bevins paid their property taxes on time from 2012-2015, Geraghty said.

Older records were not immediately available, but a local government database appears to indicate that the Bevins had not failed to pay the bill on their home until 2016.

Many homeowners pay their property taxes through escrow accounts maintained by their mortgage companies, but the Bevins do not escrow, according to Sheriff records.

Their last mortgage on the home was paid off in 2011, according to property records.

If not paid by Dec. 31, property tax bills begin to swell with fees and penalties assessed by the Sheriff, County Clerk and County Attorney’s office.

By the summer, bills that still remain unpaid are offered to third-party investors who, according to state law, can pay delinquent amount on behalf of the homeowner and gain a claim on the property.

State law guarantees the third-party investors a generous interest rate. Eventually, the investors can foreclose on the home to recoup their money.

