Records: Gov. Matt Bevin failed to pay 2016 taxes on Louisville home

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

Flyer circulating at some JCPS schools proclaims 'Fight on Sight Friday'

Flyer circulating at some JCPS schools proclaims 'Fight on Sight Friday'

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

Police say thieves targeted Austin, Indiana, gas station with skimmer because of price, location

Police say thieves targeted Austin, Indiana, gas station with skimmer because of price, location

The pedestrian says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.

The pedestrian says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.

Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

Authorities say a semi truck crossed the median and hit a passenger vehicle head-on.

Authorities say a semi truck crossed the median and hit a passenger vehicle head-on.

Authorities identify three people killed in head-on crash in Nelson County, Kentucky

Authorities identify three people killed in head-on crash in Nelson County, Kentucky

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

Police investigating Sellersburg car dealership after more than a dozen complaints

Police investigating Sellersburg car dealership after more than a dozen complaints

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin and his wife, Glenna, failed to pay the 2016 property taxes on their $700,000 house in the Cherokee Gardens neighborhood of Louisville, according to records from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The $9,157.05 bill was due Dec. 31 and remains unpaid as of Wednesday, Sheriff’s Office chief financial officer Terri Geraghty confirmed to WDRB.

With late fees and penalties, the Bevins now owe $11,080.03, Geraghty confirmed.

The governor’s spokespeople did not immediately respond to a phone call and email on Wednesday.

Bevin, a businessman who was elected in 2015, and his wife bought the 3,500-square-foot home at 531 Barberry Lane in 1999 for $660,000, according to property records. The home is assessed at $699,920 for tax purposes.

Jefferson County Public Schools is the biggest recipient of local property tax revenue, and about $5,000 of the Bevins’ original $9,157 bill is owed to JCPS, according to WDRB calculations. Louisville Metro government and the state also get a portion of the bill.

The Sheriff’s office handles the billing- on behalf of those taxing districts.

Property owners are required to pay the bill – which is mailed in November -- by Dec. 31 each year.

Sheriff’s records show the Bevins paid their property taxes on time from 2012-2015, Geraghty said.

Older records were not immediately available, but a local government database appears to indicate that the Bevins had not failed to pay the bill on their home until 2016.

Many homeowners pay their property taxes through escrow accounts maintained by their mortgage companies, but the Bevins do not escrow, according to Sheriff records.

Their last mortgage on the home was paid off in 2011, according to property records.

If not paid by Dec. 31, property tax bills begin to swell with fees and penalties assessed by the Sheriff, County Clerk and County Attorney’s office.

By the summer, bills that still remain unpaid are offered to third-party investors who, according to state law, can pay delinquent amount on behalf of the homeowner and gain a claim on the property.

State law guarantees the third-party investors a generous interest rate. Eventually, the investors can foreclose on the home to recoup their money.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.