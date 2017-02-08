Amazon planning grocery store operated by robots - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Amazon planning grocery store operated by robots

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grocery store that's completely run by robots.

It's an idea in the works at Amazon.

The New York Post says the two-story automated grocery store would be staffed by only three human beings.

The news comes after the company recently unveiled its "Amazon Go" convenience store.

The futuristic store in Seattle uses high-tech sensors and artificial intelligence and has no cashier.

Amazon has previously denied plans to open up a grocery store.

