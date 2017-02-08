POLICE: Victim not expected to survive after Louisville woman throws object at her head

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a victim is clinging to life after a Louisville woman hit her in the head with some type of object.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place Tuesday, just after 11 p.m., on N. 38th Street, near Duncan Street.

Police say 22-year-old Amber F. Jewell got into an argument and afterward, threw "an object" at a woman who was a passenger in a vehicle. That object hit the woman in the head, causing serious injuries, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report does not disclose what the object was.

Police say the medical staff at University of Louisville Hospital do not believe the woman is going to survive the injuries. If she does survive, police say she may remain in a comatose state for the rest of her life.

Two other people were inside the vehicle, according to police.

Jewell was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with first degree assault and two counts of first degree wanton endangerment. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

