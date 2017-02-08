Opponents of Dakota Access Pipeline call for worldwide protest - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Opponents of Dakota Access Pipeline call for worldwide protest

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline are calling for worldwide protests.

The call comes from members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, who worry the pipeline will be bad for the environment and could contaminate drinking water. 

On Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers greenlighted construction on the final stage of the project. 

The $3.8 billion pipeline will bring oil from North Dakota to Illinois. 

