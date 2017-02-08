Oldham County teen injured in freak accident heading home from rehab

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A teenager from Oldham County, injured in a freak accident in November, is going home Wednesday. Family members say he still has a long road to recovery, but has completed the inpatient portion of his rehabilitation.

Tristan Ballinger has been at Frazier Rehab for several weeks recovering. In November, Ballinger was injured when a piece of metal entered his forehead, causing trauma. It happened at his home, causing serious injury.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, family members say they "cannot get over the overwhelming acts of kindness, selflessness and generosity we have seen from so many people! Some of them are close friends and family to Tristan, and some have never even met him. We could never express the amount of gratitude we have for all of that support!"

Family members also say because of the generous donations to the Go Fund Me Account, and all the benefits and fundraisers put on in Tristan's name, his family is well positioned to pay for the home care and rehabilitation he will need until his benefits begin.

The family asks for privacy as Ballinger gets settled back at home.

