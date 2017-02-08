Oldham County teen injured in freak accident heading home from r - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Oldham County teen injured in freak accident heading home from rehab

Posted: Updated:
Tristan Ballinger Tristan Ballinger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A teenager from Oldham County, injured in a freak accident in November, is going home Wednesday. Family members say he still has a long road to recovery, but has completed the inpatient portion of his rehabilitation.

Tristan Ballinger has been at Frazier Rehab for several weeks recovering. In November, Ballinger was injured when a piece of metal entered his forehead, causing trauma. It happened at his home, causing serious injury.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, family members say they "cannot get over the overwhelming acts of kindness, selflessness and generosity we have seen from so many people! Some of them are close friends and family to Tristan, and some have never even met him. We could never express the amount of gratitude we have for all of that support!"

Family members also say because of the generous donations to the Go Fund Me Account, and all the benefits and fundraisers put on in Tristan's name, his family is well positioned to pay for the home care and rehabilitation he will need until his benefits begin.

The family asks for privacy as Ballinger gets settled back at home. 

Related:

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.