Family members of man shot and killed by LMPD officers express frustration 6 months after his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a man shot and killed by LMPD officers share their frustration six months after his death.

Police were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance, and shot Darnell Wicker multiple times after he walked out of an apartment on August 8 of last year.

His family visited the scene Wednesday to remember him, and to demand answers about the investigation into his death.

Police released body camera video they say showed Wicker holding a saw.

Officers repeatedly asked him to drop the item before firing.

LMPD is still conducting an internal investigation, and the Commonwealth's Attorney's office is still reviewing the case. 

Danielle Cleveland, Wicker's daughter, said,"The past six months have been very painful waiting -- we want to know what we're waiting on. Why is it taking so long?"

The Commonwealth's Attorney's office tells WDRB there is no timetable, but it does not think it will be months before it's investigation is finished.

