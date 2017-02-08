Crowds gather in Frankfort in support of 2 pro-life bills - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crowds gather in Frankfort in support of 2 pro-life bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds gathered in the Capitol Rotunda to celebrate to passage of two pro-life bills.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin ceremonially signed the bills Wednesday afternoon.

One bill bans abortion after 20 weeks. The other requires an ultrasound before any abortion is performed.

The crowd and Gov. Bevin heaped praise on the legislature for passing the bills last month.

"This is why this matters," Gov. Bevin said. "This is why what seems controversial to some seems like an absolute slam dunk. Why are we even arguing about this to everyone who actually gives thought to this?"

Pro-choice protesters also made it into the rally before their signs were quickly taken down.

