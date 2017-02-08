RAW VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin delivers State of the Commonwealth - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin delivers State of the Commonwealth

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday night was Gov. Matt Bevin's second State of the Commonwealth address, but it was the first since Republicans took full control of the House, Senate and governor's mansion.

And he called on lawmakers to use that power to make bold change.

Bevin went on to list a series of accomplishments from right-to-work to shoring up the pension system. But he got the loudest and longest applause when he mentioned the new laws restricting abortion.

"We in the Commonwealth of Kentucky respect the sanctity of human life, and we will do everything we can to defend it," he said.

But Bevin says there is still much wood to chop, calling on lawmakers to take bold steps to reform the pension system and taxes.

"We have got to do these together," he said. "Pension and tax reform have got to be done together, because if they're not done together, this state is going to become financially insolvent."

Bevin also called on reforms to the justice system and to education

"Charter schools are coming to Kentucky. I will tell you that right now," he said. "They are going to come, and it will be good for Kentucky."

The reaction was, predictably, along party lines.

"Where we can work with the governor and where we can work with the Republican majority, we will," said Rep. Rocky Adkins, (R) House Minority Leader. "Where we can't, we'll continue to be that strong voice for those we feel like are being left behind."

"I thought (Bevin) did a spectacular job," said Rep. Jason Nemes, (R) Louisville. "He laid out the tremendous challenges in front of Kentucky. But we've got a prescription for the problems."

Bevin also said he wants to make Kentucky the best in the nation for manufacturing, engineering and for foster children ... and the worst for welfare cheats, drug dealers, sexual predators and deadbeat dads.

You can watch the full speech in the video player above.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.