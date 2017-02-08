Papa John's Cardinal Stadium expansion accelerated due to fundraising success

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has accelerated a $63 million expansion project for Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and the Howard Schnellenberger Complex, after the school's athletics fund met with unexpected fundraising success, according to a news release.

The school says fundraising was helped considerably by the Cardinals' successful 2016 football season, which included the school's highest finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference, a trip to the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl, a top-20 ranking and a Heisman Trophy winner.

Construction began on the new expansion in Nov. 2016, and was originally scheduled to be completed before the 2019 football season, but now the school believes it will be ready for opening in 2018.

The earlier date is due in large part to major gifts from Pepsi, the Kueber Family and a recent $5 million pledge by Norton Healthcare.

"We are extremely appreciative for Norton Healthcare's generous gift to allow this project to forge ahead," said U of L Vice President and Director of Athletics Tom Jurich, according to the news release. "They have always been a tremendous partner for our department, and this major gift certainly strengthens their commitment. The project is moving along steadily, and I'm very grateful for everyone who has contributed to the future of this program. Their gifts have enabled us to move up the completion date."

