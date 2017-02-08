Mayor Greg Fischer pays property tax bill 5 weeks late

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

Police say thieves targeted Austin, Indiana, gas station with skimmer because of price, location

Police say thieves targeted Austin, Indiana, gas station with skimmer because of price, location

The pedestrian says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.

The pedestrian says he suffered a hip injury, a concussion and brain bleeding.

Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

Pedestrian claims he too was a victim in crash that killed LMPD officer

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer paid the 2016 property taxes on his $1.6 million home in the Highlands five weeks late on Wednesday after WDRB alerted his office to the overdue bill.

"This was an oversight and the mayor paid the bill today after it was brought to his attention," Chris Poynter, a spokesman for Fischer, said in a prepared statement.

WDRB was alerted to Fischer's overdue bill Wednesday after publishing a story about Gov. Matt Bevin's failure to pay the taxes on his $700,000 Louisville home by the Dec. 31 deadline.

Bevin's spokespeople have to yet to respond to WDRB's requests for comment.

As of Wednesday, Fischer owed $25,219.61 in taxes and late fees on the home he owns with his wife at 1715 Spring Drive, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office website. The bill would have been only $20,842.65 had it been paid on time.

The majority of local property taxes go to Jefferson County Public Schools. The Sheriff's Office, which collects the money, remits it to the school district daily beginning in November.

The taxes also go to Metro government, which Fischer leads, and to the state.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.