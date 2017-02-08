Mayor Greg Fischer pays property tax bill 5 weeks late - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mayor Greg Fischer pays property tax bill 5 weeks late

Posted: Updated:
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer paid the 2016 property taxes on his $1.6 million home in the Highlands five weeks late on Wednesday after WDRB alerted his office to the overdue bill.

"This was an oversight and the mayor paid the bill today after it was brought to his attention," Chris Poynter, a spokesman for Fischer, said in a prepared statement.

WDRB was alerted to Fischer's overdue bill Wednesday after publishing a story about Gov. Matt Bevin's failure to pay the taxes on his $700,000 Louisville home by the Dec. 31 deadline.

Bevin's spokespeople have to yet to respond to WDRB's requests for comment.

As of Wednesday, Fischer owed $25,219.61 in taxes and late fees on the home he owns with his wife at 1715 Spring Drive, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office website. The bill would have been only $20,842.65 had it been paid on time.

The majority of local property taxes go to Jefferson County Public Schools. The Sheriff's Office, which collects the money, remits it to the school district daily beginning in November.

The taxes also go to Metro government, which Fischer leads, and to the state.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.