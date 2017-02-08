Victim identified in Tuesday's fatal shooting in Chickasaw neigh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim identified in Tuesday's fatal shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the name of the man shot and killed Tuesday in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Thomas Board, 35, was pronounced dead at 41st Street and Broadway at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Board died of two gunshot wounds.

This was Louisville's eleventh homicide of 2017.

