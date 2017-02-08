Congressman Trey Hollingsworth says many Hoosiers don't feel safe

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trey Hollingsworth, the new congressman for southern Indiana, says many Hoosiers simply don't feel safe, and that's why he wants to make sure of immigrants' true intentions at U.S. borders, just as the Trump administration wants to do.

"What I've continued to hear from them is that they are concerned and they do feel unsafe, that they are worried about job prospects in the future, and that they want to get back to feeling like there's a dynamic and growing economy," he said.

Hollingsworth says President Trump's efforts on immigration focus on those people who might bring tangible harm and not all of those who come from other countries.

"We need to ensure that there is a safe and thorough vetting process," Hollingsworth said Wednesday. "I want to ensure that those immigrants are coming here to share in the abundant opportunities in America to share in those liberties and freedoms."

Hollingsworth is the new ninth district representative, now in his seventh week on the job.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

