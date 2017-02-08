Toddlers, ages 1 and 3, dead after crash in Meade County

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

Her ongoing cry is, "God's got this."

Mother of teen killed on hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana speaks out

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

Heroin addiction is a deadly epidemic that's ravaged the Louisville area, but some local addicts are using their struggles to help others.

Recovering heroin addicts work to transform struggles into help for other addicts

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

Police say thieves targeted Austin, Indiana, gas station with skimmer because of price, location

A Louisville woman is suing her former employer after she said she was fired for being a lesbian.

Louisville woman says she was fired for being a lesbian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two young children are dead after a crash Wednesday night in Meade County.

"When you lose two small children like that, it's pretty painful," Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeff Gregory said.

According to Kentucky State Police, it happened just before 7 p.m. That's when police say 30-year-old Randi Copher was driving south with her two children in a Honda Civic on Midway Road. For some unknown reason, the Honda went into a spin and crossed the center line, colliding with a Toyota 4Runner in the northbound lane.

Morris Watts was inside his home about 100 yards away when the crash happened. He says wrecks happen often on this road, but this was the loudest one he's ever heard.

"I just hate to see (the driver) lose (her) children," Watts said.

Police say one of the children, a 1-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene. Copher and the 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital where the 3-year-old was pronounced dead. Copher was later taken to University Hospital in Louisville in stable condition.

The driver of the 4Runner was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown with non-life threatening injuries.

"He was unable to avoid miss Copher's vehicle when it spun out into the northbound lanes and struck the passenger side of her vehicle," Gregory said.

The accident is under investigation, and both drivers have submitted to blood tests. Those results won't be available for several weeks.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

