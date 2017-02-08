Toddlers, ages 1 and 3, dead after crash in Meade County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Toddlers, ages 1 and 3, dead after crash in Meade County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two young children are dead after a crash Wednesday night in Meade County.

"When you lose two small children like that, it's pretty painful," Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeff Gregory said. 

According to Kentucky State Police, it happened just before 7 p.m. That's when police say 30-year-old Randi Copher was driving south with her two children in a Honda Civic on Midway Road. For some unknown reason, the Honda went into a spin and crossed the center line, colliding with a Toyota 4Runner in the northbound lane. 

Morris Watts was inside his home about 100 yards away when the crash happened. He says wrecks happen often on this road, but this was the loudest one he's ever heard. 

"I just hate to see (the driver) lose (her) children," Watts said. 

Police say one of the children, a 1-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene. Copher and the 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital where the 3-year-old was pronounced dead. Copher was later taken to University Hospital in Louisville in stable condition. 

The driver of the 4Runner was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown with non-life threatening injuries. 

"He was unable to avoid miss Copher's vehicle when it spun out into the northbound lanes and struck the passenger side of her vehicle," Gregory said. 

The accident is under investigation, and both drivers have submitted to blood tests. Those results won't be available for several weeks. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

