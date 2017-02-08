LANE | Sacred Heart Beats No. 1 Butler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top-ranked Butler girls lost their opening game this season, 68-62 at now 2nd-ranked Male. Twenty-six games and over two months later, the defending state champions lost for the second time this season, 58-49 at Sacred Heart Wednesday night.

The Valkyries (20-5) led after each quarter. It was 15-11 after one quarter and 27-24 at halftime. The lead was four after three quarters and Sacred Heart handled the Bearettes pressure, got a couple of corner threes from Kiki Samsel and made some free throws to hold them off in the fourth quarter.

IU Commit Grace Berger took care of much of the ball handling and filled up the box score with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Samsel added 12 and Ashlee Harris had 10 for Sacred Heart. Butler got 13 from Teri Goodlett and 11 from fellow Senior and Indiana signee Jaelynn Penn.

Butler (25-2) beat Sacred Heart 81-63 on January 28th in the Louisville Invitational Tournament semifinals.