Kosair Shrine Circus is back at Broadbent Arena February 9-12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kosair Shrine Circus returns to Louisville for performances at Broadbent Arena February 9-12.

The three-ring production has something for people of all ages.

The circus travels more than 40,000 miles each year in the United States and Canada, and lasts 42 weeks, during which part of the time the circus has two units on the road.

In Louisville, some of the circus features include:

Royal Bengal Tigers presented by trainer Ryan Easley

The Flying Cortez Trapeze Troupe

Super Hero Spider Boy Bungee Performance

The Szabo Family Quick Change Artists

Aerialists - three rings of aerial action

Poodles & Ponies - three rings of animal highjinks

Jugglers - Rolla Bolla, Foot Juggling

Contortionists - Miss Mansi, Miss Nicole and Miss Scarlet

Human Cannonball - Chachi "The Rocketman" Valencia

Wheel of Destiny aerial act with Luigi Ferrari

Carden Circus Elephants

Carden Circus Dancers

There's also elephant and pony rides for kids one hour prior to every performance.

Reserved seating ticket prices are $18, $22, and $25.

Performances are at 10:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9th and Friday, February 10th, as well as 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th.

The Kosair Shrine Circus is performed by George Carden Circus International.

Click here for more information on the Kosair Shrine Circus.

