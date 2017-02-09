Probation could be revoked for teen who shot a Fern Creek High S - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Probation could be revoked for teen who shot a Fern Creek High School student in 2014

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teen who shot a student at Fern Creek High School in 2014 could have his probation revoked. 

A hearing is scheduled Thursday for Andre Banks.  He pleaded guilty to the 2014 shooting. In May of 2016, he was sentenced to home incarceration and five years probation.

The 18-year-old has been on probation but prosecutors asked to revoke it. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says Banks failed to report to his probation officer. 

If a judge rules that Banks violated his probation, he could go to prison for up to 18 years.  

Banks was shot multiple times in October on Russet Boulevard. He has since recovered. Police arrested a suspect about a week after Banks was shot.

Related stories

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.