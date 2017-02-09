GoFundMe page set up to help pay Gov. Bevin's delinquent tax bil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GoFundMe page set up to help pay Gov. Bevin's delinquent tax bill

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Matt Bevin signs Fair Chance Employment Initiative Gov. Matt Bevin signs Fair Chance Employment Initiative

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After WDRB reported that Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has not yet paid taxes on his Louisville home for 2016, someone decided it would be a good idea to set up a GoFundMe page to help. 

The $9,157.05 bill was due on Dec. 31 and remained unpaid as of Wednesday. Now, with late fees and penalties, the Bevins owe $11,080.03. The GoFundMe page was set up by Shannon Ragland a few hours after the news broke

Gov. Bevin has talked about poor people having skin in the game. They should pay something. Even if it's a little. It will help them feel less poor.

The Governor is in a jam. He hasn't paid his property taxes and they now total S11,080.03.

If we come together . . .we can pay his tax bill for him because he's too busy to be bothered.

This would mean a lot to all Kentuckians. Thank you.

The page had raised $65 of its $11,100 goal as of Thursday morning. 

One woman who contributed said she was compelled to donate because "I heard he lost everything in the Bowling Green Massacre."

Another woman commented: "I'm sending you some bootstraps. Feel free to use them to pull yourself up." 

Another person donated $5 under the name of Andy Beshear. 

Sheriff’s records show the Bevins paid their property taxes on time from 2012-2015.

Older records were not immediately available, but a local government database appears to indicate that the Bevins had not failed to pay the bill on their home until 2016. 

