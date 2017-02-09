GoFundMe page set up to help pay Gov. Bevin's delinquent tax bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After WDRB reported that Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has not yet paid taxes on his Louisville home for 2016, someone decided it would be a good idea to set up a GoFundMe page to help.

The $9,157.05 bill was due on Dec. 31 and remained unpaid as of Wednesday. Now, with late fees and penalties, the Bevins owe $11,080.03. The GoFundMe page was set up by Shannon Ragland a few hours after the news broke:

Gov. Bevin has talked about poor people having skin in the game. They should pay something. Even if it's a little. It will help them feel less poor.

The Governor is in a jam. He hasn't paid his property taxes and they now total S11,080.03.

If we come together . . .we can pay his tax bill for him because he's too busy to be bothered.

This would mean a lot to all Kentuckians. Thank you.