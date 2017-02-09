Lawrenceburg man arrested on child pornography charges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lawrenceburg man arrested on child pornography charges

Posted: Updated:
Barry Tackett (Source: Shelby County Detention Center) Barry Tackett (Source: Shelby County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say they've arrested a Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, man on child pornography charges.

According to an arrest report, 58-year-old Barry L. Tackett was arrested Wednesday night, at his home on Djeddah Drive, near Shady Lane Drive, in Lawrenceburg, as part of an online undercover investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch.

Police say Tackett unwittingly sent nine files containing child pornography to Kentucky State Police. Police then executed a search warrant at his home, and allegedly discovered 12 child pornography files on his electronic devices.

According to the arrest report, Tackett admitted to downloading child pornography.

He is charged with nine counts of distribution of mattering portraying a sexual performance by a minor and 12 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Tackett is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.