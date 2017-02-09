Lawrenceburg man arrested on child pornography charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say they've arrested a Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, man on child pornography charges.

According to an arrest report, 58-year-old Barry L. Tackett was arrested Wednesday night, at his home on Djeddah Drive, near Shady Lane Drive, in Lawrenceburg, as part of an online undercover investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch.

Police say Tackett unwittingly sent nine files containing child pornography to Kentucky State Police. Police then executed a search warrant at his home, and allegedly discovered 12 child pornography files on his electronic devices.

According to the arrest report, Tackett admitted to downloading child pornography.

He is charged with nine counts of distribution of mattering portraying a sexual performance by a minor and 12 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Tackett is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

