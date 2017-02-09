Louisville police arrest second suspect in attack that left woman clinging to her life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've made a second arrest in connection with an attack that has left a woman clinging to her life.

According to an arrest report, 40-year-old Evert Baker was taken into custody early Thursday morning. Police had already arrested 22-year-old Amber F. Jewell on Wednesday in connection with the attack.

According to arrest reports, the incident took place Tuesday, just after 11 p.m., on N. 38th Street, near Duncan Street.

Police say Jewell and Baker got into an argument with the victims, and afterward, Jewell threw "an object" at a woman who was a passenger in a vehicle. That object hit the woman in the head, causing serious injuries, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report does not disclose what the object was, but in court, a lawyer said it was a rock.

Baker was also involved in the fight, according to police.

Police say the medical staff at University of Louisville Hospital do not believe the woman is going to survive the injuries. If she does survive, police say she may remain in a comatose state for the rest of her life.

Two other people were inside the vehicle, according to police.

Both Jewell and Baker are charged with one count of first degree assault and two counts of first degree wanton endangerment. They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

