Louisville business owners donate tablets to class of Central High sophomores

The JCPS board spent all of Thursday night interviewing people for its interim superintendent position, but they wouldn't say who or how many people they are considering for the job.
Mayor Greg Fischer says students need to continue learning year-round.
As part of its "unprecedented" management audit of JCPS, the Kentucky Department of Education is looking for a legal contractor to interpret the bargained contracts between the district and its unions.
Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.
Testing season has arrived and that means thousands of students in Jefferson County Public Schools -- and across Kentucky -- will sit down to take end of year assessments to show how much they've learned during the 2016-17 year.
The cold weather and the rain didn't keep the stars away from the 29th annual Barnstable Brown Party in the Highlands.
JCPS chief academic officer Lisa Herring was named the superintendent of Birmingham City Schools in Alabama on Tuesday night. She was also being considered for interim superintendent in JCPS.
"The series brings a lot positive conversations around mental health and suicide prevention ... what it doesn't do is give people any help or hope that there are other ways to address all these issues."
