'That is evil': southern Indiana man sentenced to life in prison for murder of elderly disabled couple

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- On the day after his 22nd birthday, a southern Indiana killer learned he will spend the rest of his life in prison. 

Thursday marked the closure of a case prosecutors called "pure evil."

Gary Henderson and Senie Arnold were innocent victims savagely attacked in their Harrison County home. The disabled woman was beaten to death. The 70-year-old man was found with stab wounds all over his body. 

"We know that it was a heinous crime," said Phillip Arnold, the son of Senie Arnold. "The details of why doesn't really mean anything to me. The fact is there's no more Christmases. No more birthdays. No more seeing my mom and Gary together which was true love."

"Sometimes we just have to call evil what it is -- and that is evil," said Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk. "And evil took place with Kevin Schuler."

On Thursday morning, Schuler was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 65 years.

The victim' family says it was a bittersweet moment.

"There's no win today," Phillip Arnold said. "Justice finally got served."

Arnold's son says it was an agonizing wait. The murder happened in August of 2013. Schuler clubbed his mother in the head as the wheelchair-bound woman lay in her bed. Accomplice Austin Scott stabbed Henderson 23 times. 

"These cases are some of the most horrific, brutal murders this county has ever seen," Schalk said.

They were just 18 at the time of the crime. Prosecutors say Schuler and Scott broke into the couple's home, going after guns, money and pills -- but the case kept getting delayed due to changing judges, changing attorneys and failed plea deals.

"For the families of the victims, it was terrible to have to explain to them get here ASAP -- we have a plea agreement -- and then, ultimately, to be shut down," Schalk said. "And that happened repeatedly with the co-defendant."

Scott eventually accepted his sentence in September, but Schuler's attorneys spent the last week trying to get leniency from the court. In the end, the only deal for both men is no death penalty. 

"Hope it was worth it," Phillip Arnold said. "Because you get to spend the rest of your life behind walls."

